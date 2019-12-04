Fox News Tucker Carlson took a sleepy post-holiday week by storm with huge ratings on Wednesday night. Tucker Carlson Tonight bagged 3.63 million viewers total and 626,000 in the advertiser coveted 25-54 demo.

Sean Hannity, who follows Carlson at 9 p.m., wasn’t far behind. The Fox host scored 3.6 million overall viewers and 551,000 in the demo. Laura Ingraham, the 10 p.m. Fox News host, came third in total viewers with 3.05 million. She edged out MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who took 3.04 million. Maddow beat Ingraham in the demo, 494,000 viewers to 467,000.

MSNBC’s typically strong shows similarly performed well. Nicolle Wallace’s 4 p.m. program won the night in total viewers, with 1.81 million besting Fox News host Neil Cavuto’s 1.56 million. Cavuto beat Wallace in the demo, however, 236,000 to 224,000.

MSNBC’s Brian Williams had similar success against Fox News, beating Shannon Bream in total viewers (1.78 to her 1.61 million) but losing in the demo (260,000 to 299,000).

CNN placed third in all hours in total viewers, but had some impressive wins over MSNBC in the demo during the daytime.

