Tucker Carlson Should Let His Viewers Know If He Got Vaccinated, Says CNN Medical Analyst: ‘I Am Tired of His Nonsense’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson should let his viewers know if he has received the Covid-19 vaccine, said CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner on CNN Newsroom on Sunday. Reiner also called Carlson a “saboteur” for his rhetoric on the vaccines, and said he was “sick of his nonsense.”

Carlson has been the focus of criticism from across the political and media spectrum for his recent comments about the vaccines, frequently framed as “just asking questions.” However, as Carlson’s critics point out, the answers to his questions are often actually available, would lean towards encouraging people to get a vaccine if they were told, instead of Carlson’s fear-mongering and misinformation.

“Tucker Carlson received blowback and rightly so over this anti-vaccine rhetoric he’s been engaging in,” said Jim Acosta, introducing a video clip of Carlson claiming that unless people “speak up now” and “resist this,” they will be forced to get the Covid-19 vaccines “and a lot more shots after this.”

“I honestly don’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” said Acosta, “but is this part of the problem, in terms of getting people vaccinated?”

“Yeah, so I think he’s really a saboteur,” replied Reiner. “That’s what I think of Tucker Carlson.”

“Every night he has a million questions about this vaccine. Somehow, magically, he has no one on his show that can answer these questions — I’m willing to answer these questions,” Reiner continued.

“I have two questions for Tucker Carlson,” he concluded. “Number one, you have been vaccinated? Number two, why won’t you tell your audience whether you have been vaccinated? I am tired of his nonsense.”

“Yeah,” said Acosta. “It would be nice to know the answer to those questions. I am not sure you will get them, but Dr. Jonathan Reiner, thank you so much for asking them. We will talk to you again soon.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]