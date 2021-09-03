Tucker Carlson (Sorta) Defends Biden from ‘Military Establishment’: They Leaked Ghani Call Because ‘He Stopped Permanent War’

Tucker Carlson continued to blast President Joe Biden over the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal and mocked media coverage months ago that said his administration would be the “adults in the room.” However, the Fox host also decried the leak of his call with former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and (sort of) defended the president from the “military establishment.”

The transcript of that call was obtained by Reuters, and one of Biden’s reported comments was, “I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban. And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture.”

Carlson told viewers the military has been lying about Afghanistan progress for two decades, before bringing up that call.

He said the Pentagon or State Department leaked it to get back at Biden for ending “permanent war”:

We know that conversation took place, because the Pentagon and/or the State Department leaked it to Reuters. Now, why would they do that? Because whatever Biden’s faults, he did pull American troops out of Afghanistan, and they hate that. So they leaked an audiotape of the president speaking to another head of state. That’s illegal. You can’t conduct statecraft if people are leaking the contents of your conversations. And yet they’re doing that to get back at him because he broke the rules. He stopped permanent war. He did it ineptly, but he did it.

During his interview with Glenn Greenwald, Carlson said while Biden is “an awful president, the worst I can remember,” people are “not supposed to leak an audiotape” of the president’s conversations with another head of state.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

