Fox News host Tucker Carlson donned a figurative tinfoil hat, telling viewers he suspects the U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania will be rigged for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D).

Fetterman had his first and only debate with Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday night. The lieutenant governor suffered a stroke in May and struggled to articulate his thoughts at times. He also used a monitor displaying closed captions to help him process moderators’ questions and Oz’s responses.

Carlson highlighted Fetterman’s travails during his opening monologue on Wednesday night and suggested there’s no way the candidate can win a fair election.

“Fetterman’s candidacy, like Joe Biden’s candidacy two years ago, tells us something dark about the Democratic Party,” he said. “What it tells us is the Democratic Party has such contempt for voters and for democracy itself and so much confidence in its ownership of the media and of big tech, that it no longer has to try to win your votes.”

Carlson then attacked Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), calling him “an aggressively anti-Christian, fake Christian pastor.”

“It’s not about the person,” Carlson continued. “It’s about the party. It’s not about the individual. It’s about the group. And to prove it, they can even run mentally defective candidates who can barely speak, and not only expect them to ‘win,’ but expect you to accept the outcome no matter how transparently absurd it is.

“On Nov. 9, they will be telling you that John Fetterman got 81 million votes in Pennsylvania and they’ll threaten you to put you in jail if you don’t believe it. Why wouldn’t they do that? It worked with Joe Biden.”

Former President Donald Trump has falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged against him. The fake allegation has essentially become canon in right-wing circles, as the vast majority of Republicans don’t believe Biden was elected legitimately.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com