Tucker Carlson Suggests Joe Biden Blew Up the Nord Stream Pipeline: ‘Did the Biden Administration Really Do This?’

Tucker Carlson floated the possibility President Joe Biden is responsible for the suspected acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline.

European officials said they believe the two explosions along the pipeline that transports Russian natural gas to European countries were intentional acts. One report stated the explosions, which occurred Monday, “did not have an immediate impact” on the continent’s energy supplies.

The explosions caused leaks in the three Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and Germany, including Nord Stream 2, an unfinished project Germany put on hold after Russia invaded Ukraine in November.

Some of the officials blamed Moscow for the alleged sabotage.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Carlson dismissed the idea that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the blasts. A more likely culprit, he said, is Biden.

“If you are Vladimir Putin, you’d have to be a suicidal moron on to blow up your own energy pipeline,” Carlson said. “That’s one thing you would never do. Natural gas pipelines are the main source of your power and wealth, and most critically your leverage over other countries. Europe needs your energy, now more than ever with winter approaching. If you can’t deliver that energy, then countries like Germany have no need to pay attention to what you want.”

He added, “It is true that blowing up Nord Stream does not help Vladimir Putin. He would not do that. Why would he? But that doesn’t mean that other countries wouldn’t consider doing it. They would consider it.”

Carlson then aired remarks Biden made in February and that they may indicate he was behind it.

“If Russia invades – that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine again – then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2,” Biden said at the time. “We will bring an end to it.”

When a reporter noted that the project is within Germany’s control, Biden replied, “I promise you, we will be able to do it.”

“Notice how he phrased that,” Carlson said. “He didn’t say, ‘I will pause the delivery of gas from Russia to Germany.’ He said there won’t be a Nord Stream 2. We’ll take it out. We’ll put an end to it. We’ll blow it up.”

The host then pointed to remarks by a State Department official named Victoria Nuland in January.

“If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another Nord Stream 2 will not move forward,” she stated.

“One way or the other, we’ll stop Nord Stream,” Carlson responded. “Now, looking back, those words seem chilling eight months later.”

