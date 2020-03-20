Tucker Carlson Takes Thursday Cable News Ratings Crown

Fox News’ 8 p.m. show Tucker Carlson Tonight won Thursday’s cable news ratings with 4,816,000 viewers– 970,000 of which were between the ages of 25 and 54.

Tucker Carlson made waves after he slammed Senate Intelligence chair Richard Burr (R-NC) on the show over reports that Burr dumped stock just before the coronavirus crisis.

Hannity at 9 p.m. came in close second with 4,803,000 total viewers and 958,000 in the 25-54 age demo, followed by The Five at 5 p.m. with 4,367,000 total viewers and 851,000 in the demo.

The most-viewed shows at MSNBC on Thursday were The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 p.m. with 3,626,000 viewers and 706,000 in the demo, and NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic at 10 p.m. with 2,821,000 viewers and 551,000 in the demo.

At CNN, the most-viewed shows were the network’s coronavirus town hall at 8 p.m. with 2,506,000 viewers and 887,000 in the demo, and Cuomo Prime Time at 10 p.m. with 2,319,000 viewers and 903,000 in the demo.

At 11 p.m., however, MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams beat both Fox News and CNN in total viewers with 2,341,000.

Fox News and CNN beat MSNBC at that hour in the demo ratings.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]