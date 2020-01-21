As the Senate impeachment trial continued tonight, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson cut away for commentary with Brit Hume and asked what the point is.

As Congressman Hakeem Jeffries — one of the House impeachment managers — spoke, Carlson said, “I’m trying to stay professional here… but I’m wondering as I’m watching Congressman Jeffries speak who the intended audience is here. It’s hard to imagine many people watching at home will have their minds changed, hard to imagine many will understand what he’s saying. What’s the point of this?”

Hume said right now they’re “trying to get as much of their case and as much of their allegations and dispersions as possible before the public,” but said given how unlikely a conviction will be, Democrats could at least put Republicans “on the spot” and politically damage the president ahead of the election.

“That’s clearly been the plan from day one,” Carlson said. “It prevents the progress of the agenda… and also to help their case politically. I just wonder if this is the way to go about it. I’m obviously not a disinterested party here. I’ve got strong opinions. But I’m watching this and I’m trying to put myself in the shoes of someone undecided and thinking, ‘This guy hasn’t convinced a single person. In fact, by the end, I’m thinking I don’t know what they’re accusing Trump of but this guy’s not winning me over, to put it mildly.”

“That is in the eye of the beholder,” Hume responded. “I understand what you’re saying and I suspect there’s a very large segment particularly of our audience will find him as annoying as you do.”

“That was the word I was searching for, annoying,” Carlson said.

He also said at one point, “I guess what I’m saying is whatever you think about Trump, these people strike me, one man’s opinion, as extremists and scary. That’s my takeaway.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

