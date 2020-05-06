Fox News’ Tucker Carlson followed up on his Tuesday commentary looking at the evidence in the Tara Reade sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden, saying there are “troubling inconsistencies” in her story.

“The truth is as of right now we still have no real idea what happened between Biden and his former staffer Tara Reade. The alleged assault took place more than 25 years ago, there were no other witnesses,” Carlson said. “Her account may be entirely accurate. But as we told you last night, and it baffled some viewers, there are real and troubling inconsistencies both in her story itself and in her behavior.”

He pointed to her past social media praise of Biden, among other things, to argue “there’s a bewildering amount of lying and all of us ought to do everything we can to fight against it and to remain rooted in reality.”

Carlson went on to say that there’s no question of a double standard on the left, including with respect to Bien himself because of his leadership of the White House task force on campus sexual assault during the Obama administration.

“Without our long tradition of fairness and protections like due process, Joe Biden would have been forcibly retired the day that Tara Reade gave her first media interview. And yet here’s the irony bomb. No politician in America has done more to undermine those same protections than Joe Biden has,” Carlson said.

He also brought up people who have, in the last week, made comments saying that while they believe Reade’s allegations, they still plan to vote for Biden. Carlson also slammed veteran journalist Martin Tolchin for writing “I don’t want an investigation. I want a coronation of Joe Biden.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

