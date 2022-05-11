Tucker Carlson Torches a Slew of Republicans by Name for Supporting Ukraine Aid, Says Lindsey Graham Is ‘Afraid’ to Come on His Show

Tucker Carlson spent Wednesday’s monologue railing against a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine in its war with Russia, as well as the politicians who support doing so – especially Republicans. The House passed the bill Tuesday and it now heads to the Senate.

The Fox News host said that “a sustained propaganda campaign in the American the media has managed to divide the Republican Party.”

He said many Republicans believe “protecting Ukraine is way more important than protecting you, than protecting America.”

Carlson blasted Donald Trump’s former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham. He aired a clip of McConnell standing with Senate GOP colleagues, stating, “I think we all agree the most important thing going on in the world right now is the war in Ukraine.”

The host reacted by saying, “You’ve gotta hope that there’s some sincere billionaire out there who’s gonna fund a primary challenge against every single of those Republican senators standing by Mitch McConnell.

The senators that can be seen with McConnell in the shot were Minority Whip John Thune, and Sens. John Barrasso, and Joni Ernst.

Carlson showed special disdain for Graham, who said on Fox News Sunday that Russian president Vladimir Putin should be removed from power.

“It’s weird to see a guy live out his strange little fantasy life on TV live,” Carlson stated. “Lindsey Graham won’t come on this show. He’s afraid.”

He praised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for opposing the aid package before citing some Republicans who voted for it, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

“Of course there was Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger,” he said. “And her friend Elise Stefanik. But there was also Republican leadership. Top leadership. McCarthy and Scalise. Shameful.”

He explained that his show reached out to Republican senators to ask where they stand on the bill.

“We reached out to every Republican in the Senate to find out what they plan to do,” he said. “Most of them didn’t bother to reply. None of them will come on this show. That would include Mitch McConnell – the minority leader – Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Chuck Grassley, Mitt Romney also did not respond. We’re hoping they’ll vote the right way.”

Carlson also took shots at GOP Sens. Rob Portman and Steve Daines for their apparent support of the legislation. He also called out Republican Sens. Pat Toomey, Tim Scott, and Cindy Hyde-Smith for having “dodged” his question. He extended an open invitation to any senator who plans to vote the bill.

