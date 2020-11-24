Fox News’ Tucker Carlson made a point of warning viewers Tuesday night that while they may be angry at Republicans, they can’t afford to sit out the Georgia runoff elections.

One prominent pro-Trump attorney on his own legal fight said people should flat-out refuse to vote for the two Republican senators in the runoff because they’re not doing more to challenge the results — officially certified by the state’s Republican secretary of state and governor.

Carlson noted that the runoffs will decide which party holds the Senate in January — essentially acknowledging that Joe Biden will be the next president, because if Democrats win both seats then the Senate is 50-50, which would give the tie-breaking vote to Vice President Kamala Harris.

“You’re hearing some Republicans say, ‘Well maybe we should let the Republicans lose,’ because they’re mad at the party in Washington,” Carlson said. “By the way, they have every reason to be mad… They should be punished.”

“The problem is, the rest of us should not be punished,” he argued. “So before you decide to sit this one out, you should think about what this might mean.”

Carlson went on to warn viewers what Democrats might do if they take the Senate.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]