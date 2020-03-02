Fox News’ Tucker Carlson reacted tonight to Chris Matthews’ abrupt resignation from MSNBC and asked why others at NBC News haven’t similarly been given the boot.

Carlson — who used to be at MSNBC years ago — said, “I’ve known Chris Matthews very well since 1995 when I started appearing on his show regularly. He’s everything you think he is. Groveling, in the end, couldn’t save him.”

“I would say his real sin, of course, was being old and unfashionable, that’s why they’re making him leave,” Carlson added.

But he went on to ask why others at MSNBC and NBC at large who have committed “moral crimes” are still there:

“Why is Joy Reid still on the air, who lied and got the FBI implicated in her lie? Or Noah Oppenheim, the buddy of Harvey Weinstein? Or Andy Lack? Or Joe Scarborough, who still works there? Really? Amazing! So it would be worth asking what exactly is the standard we’re applying here that forced Chris Matthews — I’m not a fan, but just being honest — that forced Chris Matthews off the air.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

