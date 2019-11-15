Fox News host Tucker Carlson saw a massive win in the ratings Thursday night, with a President Donald Trump rally popping in during the last 20 minutes.

Tucker Carlson Tonight saw a whopping 610,000 viewers in the coveted adults aged 25-54 demographic and 3.654 million overall viewers.

Both of Fox’s key primetime hosts, Carlson and Sean Hannity, adopted a strategy of cutting into Trump’s Thursday night rally in Louisiana whenever he broached national political issues. Hannity drew 499,000 viewers in the demo and 3.548 million viewers overall.

MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show saw 483,000 viewers in the demo and 3.045 million viewers overall.

During his rally, Trump mocked the members of his own administration testifying in the impeachment inquiry, saying they are unraveling, and their sinister plans will fail. They have already failed, as far as I’m concerned.”

Republican Sen. John Kennedy, of Louisiana, also made an appearance and he mocked “the cultured, cosmopolitan, goats milk latte-drinking, avocado toast-eating insiders elite.”

“As a deplorable, I believe that everybody counts, and I care about you,” he told the crowd.

Over on CNN, meanwhile, Anderson Cooper scored 240,000 viewers in the demo and 1.102 million total in the 8 pm hour.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]