Tucker Carlson Worries Aliens Will Demand to See Our Leader and Be Sent to Kamala Harris Because Biden Is Too ‘Senile’

Tucker Carlson addressed speculation as to whether the objects the U.S. and Canadian militaries have shot out of the sky are related to extraterrestrial life.

Last week, the U.S. shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon after it traveled across the country. Since then, three more objects have been down over U.S. and Canadian airspace, though officials have not revealed what they are.

During Monday’s White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council spokesman John Kirby dismissed the idea aliens are behind the objects.

Carlson discussed the idea on his Fox News show Monday night and took swipes at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“What exactly were all three of these objects?” Carlson asked. “As of yesterday, nobody seemed to know. Listen to the commander of NORAD, Air Force General Glen Van Herck pointedly say that the U.S. government has not ruled out the possibility of extraterrestrials.”

He played a clip of a New York Times reporter asking Van Herck if the government had ruled out aliens.

“I haven’t ruled out anything at this point,” he said. “We continue to assess every threat, or potential threat – unknown – that approaches North America with the attempt to identify it.”

Carlson addressed the possibility of aliens:

Could be aliens. So here you have three unknown objects in three days. If these things are extraterrestrial, what we’re seeing is an alien invasion. That means at some point they’re probably gonna demand to be taken to our leader. And what are we gonna say then? “This is Kamala Harris. She once dated Montel Williams, but now she runs our country because her boss is senile.” Pretty embarrassing.

The host claimed the additional three airborne objects were in all likelihood balloons.

As for Harris dating Montel Williams, Carlson has mentioned their brief relationship from two decades ago on multiple occasions.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com