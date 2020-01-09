Tucker Receives Bipartisan Praise After Report Trump Took Iran Cues From Him: ‘God Bless Tucker Carlson’

Tucker Carlson received heaps of bipartisan media praise following the news that President Donald Trump took advice from the Fox News host on not further escalating the U.S. military conflict with Iran, with some thanking him for potentially stopping another American war in the Middle East.

According to a BuzzFeed News report, Carlson’s right-wing anti-interventionism made an impact on the president’s potential actions toward Iran, as Trump informed his confidants that his foreign policy views were swayed by Tucker Carlson Tonight. Ever since the Pentagon assassinated top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on January 3, Carlson has repeatedly knocked the administration for the move and attacked those in Washington, D.C. who have continued banging the war drums.

“There’s been virtually no debate or even discussion about this, but America appears to be lumbering towards a new Middle East war. We have to say, it’s one that officials in Washington wanted for decades,” Carlson commented on the night that Soleimani was taken out by U.S. airstrikes in Baghdad.

In follow up segments on the conflict, Carlson took shots at “chest-beaters” who are spouting their “usual war-like noises, the ones they always make,” even slamming Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) by name; he also reminded Trump, who regularly watches his Fox News program, that in 2016 he “ran on a promise of fewer foreign adventures… He vowed instead to focus on our problems here at home, which are growing. Against the odds, he won that election, probably because of that promise.”

In an extremely rare moment of across the aisle media praise, left-wing and mainstream media figures took to Twitter to commend Carlson for persuading the president with his anti-intervention message.

Check out a few of the reactions below:

literally tweeted this was our best chance to avoid a wider war yesterday. Also Putin. https://t.co/vmTAf7sVcj — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 9, 2020

@SenMikeLee & @RandPaul & @TuckerCarlson say they are against war with Iran and fake intelligence reports about it, they actually mean it. I disagree with them on a million things but to have a real ideological difference in GOP for first time in my life is amazing! All my life.. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) January 9, 2020

The Tucker Carlson Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech will be a high point of the 2020s.https://t.co/E6Hps3xJdH — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) January 9, 2020

Do you feel safe knowing that the only thing standing between the United States and another major war may be whether the president finds the most recent monologue from Tucker Carlson or Sean Hannity more compelling? https://t.co/wnpnhvZLfx — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 9, 2020

God bless Tucker Carlson https://t.co/E9QxalkrP0 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 9, 2020

Tucker Carlson saves the day again? pic.twitter.com/ADTaK8TRUh — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) January 9, 2020

Who had “Tucker Carlson Saves the World from Nuclear Annihilation” on their bingo card? https://t.co/k4BntFTMZE — Charles #GetCovered-ba (@charles_gaba) January 9, 2020

It’s like ashes in my mouth, but a sincere thank you @TuckerCarlson https://t.co/orPm9jK1MJ — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 9, 2020

Kim Kardashian and Tucker Carlson shaping policy. https://t.co/RXBMZpChmB — Lola Ogunnaike (@lolaogunnaike) January 9, 2020

Once again, that most unreasonable of tv hosts – Tucker Carlson – proves to be the voice of reason on Iran. https://t.co/XbbBfsLEgI — Emma Ashford (@EmmaMAshford) January 9, 2020

Guys, I think Tucker Carlson may have saved the world… twicehttps://t.co/zo5clRSdDr — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 9, 2020

