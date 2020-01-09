comScore
‘Tucker saves the day‘

Tucker Receives Bipartisan Praise After Report Trump Took Iran Cues From Him: ‘God Bless Tucker Carlson’

By Caleb EcarmaJan 9th, 2020, 12:47 pm

Tucker Carlson Celebrates Trump's Iran Presser

Tucker Carlson received heaps of bipartisan media praise following the news that President Donald Trump took advice from the Fox News host on not further escalating the U.S. military conflict with Iran, with some thanking him for potentially stopping another American war in the Middle East.

According to a BuzzFeed News report, Carlson’s right-wing anti-interventionism made an impact on the president’s potential actions toward Iran, as Trump informed his confidants that his foreign policy views were swayed by Tucker Carlson Tonight. Ever since the Pentagon assassinated top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on January 3, Carlson has repeatedly knocked the administration for the move and attacked those in Washington, D.C. who have continued banging the war drums.

“There’s been virtually no debate or even discussion about this, but America appears to be lumbering towards a new Middle East war. We have to say, it’s one that officials in Washington wanted for decades,” Carlson commented on the night that Soleimani was taken out by U.S. airstrikes in Baghdad.

In follow up segments on the conflict, Carlson took shots at “chest-beaters” who are spouting their “usual war-like noises, the ones they always make,” even slamming Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) by name; he also reminded Trump, who regularly watches his Fox News program, that in 2016 he “ran on a promise of fewer foreign adventures… He vowed instead to focus on our problems here at home, which are growing. Against the odds, he won that election, probably because of that promise.”

In an extremely rare moment of across the aisle media praise, left-wing and mainstream media figures took to Twitter to commend Carlson for persuading the president with his anti-intervention message.

Check out a few of the reactions below:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Caleb Ecarma

Caleb Ecarma is a reporter at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here: @calebecarma

You may also like: