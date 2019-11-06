Joy Behar got heated with presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard Wednesday over the View host’s recent comments about the Hawaii congresswoman, and they continued to exchange words in a second segment this morning.

“I want to straighten a couple of things out,” Behar said. “I have never said — I don’t think Hillary Clinton thinks you’re a witting asset. You might be an unwitting asset. Not that that means you’re stupid, but people can be used.”

“That’s exactly what it means, though,” Gabbard said.

Behar also asked, “You’re on state TV all the time. Why do you go on the Fox channel, which is a propaganda network. 16 times with Tucker Carlson. I never see you with Chris Wallace or that other guy. What’s his name? Bret Baier? Why aren’t you on with them? They’re definitely middle-of-the-road. Why do you go on with Tucker, who’s a liar and a propagandist?”

Gabbard started by saying it’s “offensive” of her to call her “a witting or unwitting asset of a foreign country.”

“Not deliberately,” Behar said.

“Then you are implying,” Gabbard shot back, “that I am too stupid and too naive and lack the intelligence to know what I am doing.”

She went on to defend her appearances on Fox:

“I go on Tucker Carlson, go on Bret Baier, go on Sean Hannity, go on MSNBC, go on CNN. I am here to speak to every single American in this country about the unifying leadership that I want to bring as president, not just speak to those who agree with me, but to speak who those who may disagree with me, recognizing that I’m asking for the opportunity to serve every single person in this country. We have to come together.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

