Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D) responded to Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) accusing her of telling “treasonous lies” about U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine.

Gabbard joined Tucker Carlson on Monday night after the Fox host went on a broad tear against Romney and others who’ve accused him of pushing Russian propaganda in connection with the biolabs. Carlson has embraced an unproven conspiracy theory pushed by Russia that Ukraine and the U.S. were developing bioweapons within Ukrainian labs. These labs were used in Soviet-era bioweapons program, and the U.S. was funding them in order to research pathogen specimens while safely reconfiguring the facilities.

When Gabbard warned of the deadly diseases that could be unleashed if the labs are damaged from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Romney accused her of spreading “treasonous lies” and “Russian propaganda.”

Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 13, 2022

Gabbard responded by defending her position while calling for Romney to “apologize and resign” if he couldn’t contradict her evidence. When Gabbard joined Carlson for her retort, she accused critics of taking her out of context as she said “While Senator Romney and all these different talking heads in the mainstream media are regurgitating Hillary Clinton’s slanderous talking points, the facts remain.”

They are accusing me of saying that somehow there are bioweapons labs in Ukraine. I’ve said no such thing at any point. I have said that there are biolabs in Ukraine that have received U.S. support that contain dangerous pathogens that if those labs are breached, then we in the world are facing a potential future of pandemics that this is a dangerous crisis that needs to be addressed immediately. These pathogens need to be destroyed.

Gabbard went on by claiming the media is “so blatantly lying” by denying the existence of the biolabs and suggesting she has been paid off by the Russians. Gabbard didn’t name a specific media figure claiming she was paid off, though Keith Olbermann has claimed she and Carlson are “Russian assets.”

“I think it’s important to recognize that facts exist, especially in this case, and the truth is the first casualty of war,” said Gabbard. “And so this is exactly what we are seeing here [is] people [who] have a very specific agenda [and are] refusing to recognize the truth, refusing to have a conversation and instead immediately resorting to their age-old tactic of silence, smear and destroy the character and reputation of anyone who dares to say anything that they don’t like.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

