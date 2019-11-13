During a news conference at the White House, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan went after the U.S. House of Representatives — while President Donald Trump stood silently alongside.

Speaking to the media following an Oval Office meeting with the president, Erdogan shredded the House for recently passing bipartisan sanctions against Turkey for its assault on the Kurds in Syria.

“[They] hurt deeply the Turkish nation and have the potential of casting a deep shadow over our bilateral relations,” Erdoğan said. “And I share this information with Mr. president.”

Trump did not interrupt the Turkish president. Nor did he offer any kind of defense of the House when Erdoğan stopped speaking.

Erdoğan went on to express confidence in the Republican-majority Senate — despite the fact that the House resolution passed 403-16.

“I believe the Senate will take the United States out of this vicious cycle which happened as a result of the resolution of the House of Representatives.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

