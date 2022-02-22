‘Twisted Rewrite of History’: Biden Bashes Putin Over ‘Dramatically Staged’ Optics Amid Threat to Ukraine

President Joe Biden called out Vladimir Putin for his revisionist history and use of political dramatics to justify Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine.

Biden gave his address from the White House on Tuesday, announcing that the U.S. will enact new sanctions on Russia in response to their threat to Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty. As the president slammed Russia’s military provocations, he slammed his Russian counterpart for the “dramatically staged, conveniently on-camera meeting of Putin’s security council to grandstand for the Russian public.”

Biden was referring to the meeting Putin had just before his speech declaring the independence of Ukraine’s separatist territories. On Putin’s remarks, Biden slammed his “clear violation of international law,” and warned that Putin’s maneuvering “sets the stage for further pretext, further provocations by Russia to try to justify further military action.”

“None of us should be fooled. None of us will be fooled. There is no justification,” Biden said. “Further Russian assault on Ukraine remains a severe threat in the days ahead. If Russia proceeds, it is Russia and Russia alone that bears the responsibility.”

As Biden continued to outline his approach and America’s resolve against Russia, he once again slammed Putin for denouncing Ukraine’s independence and pushing Russia’s supposed, historical claim over the nation. Biden called the rhetoric a “twisted rewrite of history” and said it suggests a lack of “any interest [from Putin] in pursuing any real dialogue.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

