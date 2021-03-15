comScore Jen Psaki's Phone Disrupts White House Press Briefing

By Ken MeyerMar 15th, 2021, 1:38 pm

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki accidentally derailed her latest press briefing to a certain extent by allowing her phone to disrupt the audio as it kept going off.

Psaki took on a broad array of questions on Monday, ranging from President Joe Biden’s response to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s scandals to the administration’s response to the migrant surge at the southern border.

Unfortunately, the audio was interspersed with the constant buzz of someone’s phone on vibrate, which ended up distracting a number of people:

As it turns out, Psaki’s phone was the culprit, for she put it near her microphone as she spoke from the lectern. Washington Examiner’s Rob Crilly and Breitbart’s Charlie Spieling tweeted out pictures showing this to be the case.

Whoopsies. Hopefully, she just puts it on “silent” next time.

