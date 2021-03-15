White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki accidentally derailed her latest press briefing to a certain extent by allowing her phone to disrupt the audio as it kept going off.

Psaki took on a broad array of questions on Monday, ranging from President Joe Biden’s response to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s scandals to the administration’s response to the migrant surge at the southern border.

Unfortunately, the audio was interspersed with the constant buzz of someone’s phone on vibrate, which ended up distracting a number of people:

WHOSE PHONE IS BUZZING IN THE BRIEFING, MAKE IT STOP — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 15, 2021

someone’s phone is vibrating at the WH press briefing and it is driving me insane not the least because i keep thinking it is MY phone vibrating — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) March 15, 2021

someone’s phone is going absolutely bonkers during today’s briefing with @PressSechttps://t.co/yWUUVIuOtW — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) March 15, 2021

Is it just me or is the phone vibration sound at the Psaki briefing driving anyone else nuts? — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) March 15, 2021

shoutout to everyone hearing a near-constant phone vibration through the cspan stream of the WH briefing. we’re in this together — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) March 15, 2021

The buzz of @PressSec’s phone during the press conference is stressing me out more than it should. — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) March 15, 2021

As it turns out, Psaki’s phone was the culprit, for she put it near her microphone as she spoke from the lectern. Washington Examiner’s Rob Crilly and Breitbart’s Charlie Spieling tweeted out pictures showing this to be the case.

There’s a buzzing on audio at briefing today, as if @PressSec phone is vibrating on the lectern pic.twitter.com/zGqbXeA4p2 — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) March 15, 2021

– @PressSec has her phone on the podium which is sending repeated buzzing notifications getting picked up on the mic pic.twitter.com/iPV0HxHGl9 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 15, 2021

Whoopsies. Hopefully, she just puts it on “silent” next time.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

