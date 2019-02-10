comScore

Twitter Horrified By Will Smith’s Surprise Appearance in Aladdin Trailer at Grammys: ‘Straight, Nightmare Fuel’

by | Feb 10th, 2019, 10:52 pm

Remember when Disney released photos of their live-action ‘Aladdin’ remake with actor Will Smith as a Genie, and fans hated that he wasn’t blue? And remember how Smith reassured fans that he was, in fact, going to be blue in the final movie?

Well, they hadn’t seen Smith as a blue Genie until a Sunday night Grammys commercial… and the internet is going bonkers.

“You really don’t know who I am? Genie, wishes, lamp… none of that ringing a bell?” says a portly, blue Smith, who looks like a nightmarish Smurf.

Twitter didn’t hesitate to drag Smith’s character all the way to Agrabah, reactions spanning from laughs and mockery to sheer horror.

Smith took to Instagram to respond to people’s reactions on the internet, reminding them he had warned them about his blue character.

“I told y’all I was gon’ be Blue!! Y’all need to trust me more often!” Smith posted on his Instagram page.

