Twitter Horrified By Will Smith’s Surprise Appearance in Aladdin Trailer at Grammys: ‘Straight, Nightmare Fuel’

Remember when Disney released photos of their live-action ‘Aladdin’ remake with actor Will Smith as a Genie, and fans hated that he wasn’t blue? And remember how Smith reassured fans that he was, in fact, going to be blue in the final movie?

Well, they hadn’t seen Smith as a blue Genie until a Sunday night Grammys commercial… and the internet is going bonkers.

“You really don’t know who I am? Genie, wishes, lamp… none of that ringing a bell?” says a portly, blue Smith, who looks like a nightmarish Smurf.

Twitter didn’t hesitate to drag Smith’s character all the way to Agrabah, reactions spanning from laughs and mockery to sheer horror.

First look at Will Smith as the Genie in the up coming live action Aladdin pic.twitter.com/yFLxrVJXv2 — Xanny DeVito (@trevorstweetss) February 11, 2019

Will Smith genie is what appears in my room when I have sleep paralysis pic.twitter.com/NzMDOgvkkz — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) February 11, 2019

Will Smith as Genie is straight nightmare fuel @LightsCameraPod pic.twitter.com/c2tyTdQW6t — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 11, 2019

Someone should ask will smith If he’s doin alright cause he looks a little blue pic.twitter.com/6fJcMoaWHG — Henry Zebrowski (@HenryLovesYou) February 11, 2019

Remember when Will Smith begged everyone to wait until we saw the blue CGI version of the genie before we judged? Yikes. pic.twitter.com/uP3fVUrELr — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 11, 2019

First look at Will Smith playing the role of Thanos’s cousin “Lewis” in the upcoming Marvel film “Avengers: End Game” pic.twitter.com/E8YrMMB0AU — Saltydkdan (@saltydkdan) February 11, 2019

How dare Will Smith play a genie and take away acting work from actual genies. pic.twitter.com/bJCGiwcYGc — LEARN TO COPE (@BridgetPhetasy) February 11, 2019

They got Will Smith looking like a blue Xerxes LMFAO pic.twitter.com/QA001cN9mC — tg (@TGTheTruth) February 11, 2019

When Will Smith shows up as Genie in #Aladdin trailer Me pic.twitter.com/C4QkqqN0Og — UltraInstinct (@shanshan888888) February 11, 2019

the bar I’m in had the most VISCERAL reaction of horror to Will Smith in the Aladdin trailer I’m screaming — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) February 11, 2019

i'll never sleep again and it's all will smith's fault #aladdin pic.twitter.com/wUL79ZchIG — Q U I N N (@QuinnKeaney) February 11, 2019

Was down for that #Aladdin trailer the whole way thru til I saw blue Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/bSBf02ul2c — Jv Joe (@JvJoeontheRadio) February 11, 2019

The internet reacting to Will Smith’s genie pic.twitter.com/gK6ginlrxQ — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 11, 2019

Will Smith Genie gave me such a fright. Haven’t been this spooked since those Gushers commercials. pic.twitter.com/8qr8NlsaG2 — Cameron Scheetz (@cameronscheetz) February 11, 2019

Will Smith Genie gave me such a fright. Haven’t been this spooked since those Gushers commercials. pic.twitter.com/8qr8NlsaG2 — Cameron Scheetz (@cameronscheetz) February 11, 2019

producer's notes: it's cool that Will Smith is in this movie and all, but what if we face swapped him with blue Shrek, and also had the worst guy from DeviantArt do it pic.twitter.com/hvi2NGlRe9 — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) February 11, 2019

I liked Aladdin back in the day, it’s a great movie, but still, whatever Will Smith looks like in this new movie isn’t gonna ruin my life or anythiIIOOOOHHH MY FUCKING GOD NOO! NOOOOAAAAAAAAGHHHHH!!! — Jhonen Vasquez (@JhonenV) February 11, 2019

Smith took to Instagram to respond to people’s reactions on the internet, reminding them he had warned them about his blue character.

“I told y’all I was gon’ be Blue!! Y’all need to trust me more often!” Smith posted on his Instagram page.

.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com