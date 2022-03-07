Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Gaslighting Russian Diplomats They Need ‘Mental Help,’ Suggests They Call Hotline

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations had a message for diplomats at Russia’s embassy in London on Monday: seek mental help.

Just hours before, the embassy tweeted that Russia is actually attempting to prevent violence in Ukraine.

Speaking at the U.N. in New York, Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya held up a printout of the tweet from the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom alleging that the aim of Russia’s military action against Ukraine is actually to “stop any war” in Ukraine.

FM #Lavrov: The goal of Russia’s special military operation is to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could start from there. pic.twitter.com/tLf7798DIh — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 7, 2022

Kyslytsya reacted by suggesting the authors of this alternate reality seek mental health assistance:

Those who posted today, this text – “Foreign Minister Lavrov: The goal of Russia’s special military operation is to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could start from there” – Russian embassy in London, retweeted by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Let me remind the Russian diplomats that in London, in case of need of mental help, you can dial NHS line 1-1-1. Thank you.

Russia has been attempting to portray the conflict as anything but what it actually is: the invasion of a sovereign country. President Vladimir Putin initially ordered “peacekeeping” forces into the breakaway region of Donetsk and Luhansk. Days later, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country and is currently attempted to capture several major cities, including the capital of Kyiv.

Kyslytsya has cut a defiant figure at the U.N. Around the time Russian forces were invading his country last month, he unloaded on his Russian counterpart at an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

“Call Putin, call [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov to stop aggression,” he told Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya And I welcome the decision of some members of this council to meet as soon as possible to consider the necessary decision that would condemn the aggression that you launched on my people. There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.”

The U.K.’s National Health Service does indeed have a mental health hotline those Russian diplomats may call, were they so inclined.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

