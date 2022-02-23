A Ukrainian journalist rejected an interview request with Russian state-controlled television network RT, accusing it of having done “nothing but spread dangerous misinformation” amid Russia invading Ukraine this week.

Anastasiia Lapatina posted on Twitter Wednesday her response to having been invited to appear on the network.

In reply to an email from someone identified only as James, Lapatina replied, “I do not and will not ever appear on Russian media networks, as they bear large responsibility for the war in my country which left 14,000 of Ukrainians dead.”

“RT specifically has done nothing but spread dangerous misinformation,” she addeded, closing succinctly with “Best, Anastasiia.”

Lapatina shared the email as a screenshot, courteously blocking out the email address of the sender.

Got an email from RT today… pic.twitter.com/OVA1rszYku — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) February 23, 2022

In another tweet, Lapatina claimed, “To make it more absurd: they also sent me, as examples of the program they wanted me on, their interviews with [former Trump National Security Advisor John] Bolton and [WikiLeaks founder Julian] Assange.”

To make it more absurd: they also sent me, as examples of the program they wanted me on, their interviews with Bolton and Assange. — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) February 23, 2022

The state-run network’s response to Lapatina was interestingly polite, and she shared that as a screenshot.

“I completely understand your position and appreciate you taking the time to get back to me,” he wrote. “I wish you well for the future.”

“I completely understand your position” pic.twitter.com/yL6vdQiSyW — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) February 23, 2022





