Ukrainian Lawmaker Pleads With World to ‘Save Our People’ From Russian Aggression: ‘Hundreds of People Might be Murdered Tonight’

Ukrainian lawmaker Halyna Yanchenko gave a tearful plea on CBS News Thursday saying “I beg you please save our people.”

Yanchenko broke down into tears as she said “Please save Ukrainian men, women, and children,” from the deadly Russian invasion that is currently underway in the country.

The member of the Ukrainian parliament added that these people are “innocents” and that “dozens of people — maybe hundreds of people — might be murdered tonight.”

Yanchenko’s emotional plea comes as the death toll in Ukraine is believed to be around 57 with some 169 wounded.

CBS News reported that “journalists in Kyiv saw damage to non-military infrastructure that appeared to suggest that at least some of Russia’s missiles had failed to hit their targets.”

“He’s killing and he’s ruining lives, not only Ukrainians,” said Yanchenko. ‘He’s murdering Ukrainians literally. But he is also ruining lives of his country and his citizens.”

“I beg American politicians to block Russia from SWIFT now,” she said in her emotional plea.

