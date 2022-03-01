Ukrainian MP Says on Fox News, ‘You Care More About Whether You Pay Extra 50 Cents For Your Gas’ Than ‘How Many People Die in Ukraine’

A member of Ukraine’s parliament appeared on Fox News in-studio and expressed her displeasure with the global response to Russia’s invasion of her country.

Led by the United States and the European Union, the international community’s response has been strong in many ways. Numerous Russian financial institutions and officials have been sanctioned.

In addition, multiple countries have announced they are sending weapons to help Ukrainians defend their country.

On Tuesday, Oleksandra Ustinova appeared in-studio on The Story with Martha MacCallum to

“I still cannot believe this is happening in my country,” Ustinova said. “Every day we have hundreds of people dead. We have children die on the streets, in the children’s hospital, in orphanages.”

She noted that Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in the 1990s in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S. and ask that the international community impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine’s airspace.

“All we keep asking is, help protect our sky,” she explained. “The no-fly zone means that we can protect our civilian population. We can fight on the ground. We can fight with the tanks. We will go bare-handed. We will stop them. But it’s really difficult for us with the airspace open.”

Enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would mean certain confrontation with Russia’s air force.

Ustinova took issue with the sanctions that have so far been into place.

“I was looking at the sanctions,” she said. “And I was very surprised because we were promised that if the Russian soldier steps on the Ukrainian land, we’ll have a really good response. Well, I’m sorry, but the sanctions avoided the energy sector. So, let’s talk honestly that you care about whether you pay extra 50 cents for your gas prices or how many people die in Ukraine.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com