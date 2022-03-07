Ukrainian MP Tells Putin ‘Go F*ck Yourself’ on Newsmax: ‘We Are Not Going to Surrender’

A member of Ukraine’s parliament appeared on Newsmax on Monday to respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands.

Putin has said Russia would stop its invasion of Ukraine “in a moment” if the latter agrees to terms that include changing its constitution, recognizing Crimea as part of Russia, and recognizing the breakaway areas of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas region as independent states.

Newsmax host Eric Bolling asked MP Alexey Goncharenko about those demands.

“What are your thoughts as a member of parliament?” he queried.

“I want to say some bad words,” Goncharenko replied. “Blank you, Putin, you know? I don’t know how to say this is–not to offend your viewers. I just want to say to Putin… what our soldiers told to his Russian military ship. I’m sorry, go fuck yourself with all this.”

Goncharenko said Putin’s offer is in bad faith and is part of a plan to gradually subsume Ukraine into Russia.

“In half [a] year he will start another war and say, ‘I want another part of Ukraine, then another part of Ukraine.’ We will never accept this. This is our territory. Crimea is Ukraine. Donbas is Ukraine, and he’s the aggressor, and he cannot demand from us anything.”

He added, “We are winning the war and we are not going to surrender in any way.”

Russia invaded Ukraine a week and a half ago and has been met with fierce resistance. The pretexts for Russia’s invasion the alleged need for “peacekeeping” missions in the Donbas region and the “denazification” of Ukraine’s government, which is led by Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish.

