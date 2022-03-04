Ukrainian Student Leaves Germany to ‘Kill as Many Russians as I Can’ While Showing ‘No Mercy’

A Ukrainian national who was studying business in Germany when Russia invaded her country has vowed “no mercy” as she seeks to kill Russian troops.

A 22-year-old woman named Maryna Mazur told reporters on Thursday that receiving a business degree in Berlin will have to be put on hold, as she is returning home.

Ukraine is entrenched in a war of attrition against an estimated force of 200,000 Russian troops. Civilians are fighting to defend their homes as the country’s cities are being bombed.

“I want to join the fight,” Mazur said, “Nothing matters now apart from family staying alive… and to kill as many Russians as I can.”

She added that she is “peaceful,” but could not stand by as children and other civilians were killed. Mazur joined Newsmax TV’s The Balance with host Eric Bolling on Friday to explain.

“What inspired those words of, ‘I want to go back and kill as many Russians as possible?'” Bolling asked.

She responded,

It’s very hard for me to explain that because that’s just the first thought that came to my head when I heard that there is war in Ukraine, and people are dying. So, I think that my life is not any more valuable than those of Ukrainian military, of those men and women who to protect our country. So, it is my duty to give and make anything — anything I can to help and to save my country, to save my friends, to save my family to save my little sister.

Asked if she would “rather die than abandon Ukraine,” she did not mince her words.

“Yes, that’s true,” she said. “I wish there was no war. I would never think that I would say that I’m willing to kill a person. But I have so much hatred to people who probably bombed my house, my parents’ house, near Kyiv, to people who bombed my friend’s house in Kyiv. and my ex-school.”

After Mazur stated she believes a former teacher of hers has been killed, she concluded, “I have no mercy for those people, and if I can get a gun, would be willing to just kill the occupants and the aggressors.”

