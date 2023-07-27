‘Umm’: Mike Pence Dodges Question On Fox News Asking Whether He’ll Drop Out of GOP Primary

Former Vice President Mike Pence paused and then dodged a question from Fox News anchor John Roberts about whether he will stay in the 2024 GOP presidential primary race if he fails to make the cut for the debate stage in August.

In order for Republican presidential candidates to qualify for the Fox News debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 23rd they must reach 1% in three national polls. Moreover, the RNC requires candidates have 40,000 unique donors to their committee along with 200 unique donors per state primary.

While Pence qualifies under the current polling criteria, he has not met the latter requirements for donors. Roberts asked the former vice president about whether he would stay in the race if he failed to qualify for the debate during a Thursday appearance on Fox News.

“If if you didn’t make the threshold and didn’t make the debate, would you keep the campaign going?” Roberts asked Pence.

Pence responded, “Umm, I’m going to be on the debate stage. And I’ve got to tell you, there may be some people that are wishing we’re not there. But I guarantee you, I’ve had a little bit of experience with nationally televised debates. Some people think I did okay. And I’m looking forward to being on that stage.”

According to Real Clear Politics, Pence is currently polling near the bottom of the crowded Republican with 5.2% national average support.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

