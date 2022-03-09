‘Unfunny, Pompous, Elitist ASS’: Fox Anchors Blasts Stephen Colbert For Joke About Rising Gas Prices

Fox Business anchor Dagen McDowell slammed Stephen Colbert as an “unfunny, pompous, elitist ass” for telling a joke about the nation’s rising gas prices.

“Today the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high over $4 per gallon. Ok, that stings, but a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. It’s important. It’s important,” Colbert said on Monday’s Late Show. “I’m willing to pay $4 dollars a gallon. Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla.”

McDowell joined Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday morning to discuss the joke, Bartiromo noting that conservative pundits were going after Colbert for his “flippant remarks on gasoline prices.”

“His brand is unfunny, pompous, elitist ass, so at least he’s staying on that brand,” McDowell said of Colbert’s joke after praising Meghan McCain for condemning the late-night host on Twitter.

Two things can be true at the same time: 1. We shouldn’t be getting oil from Russia. 2. 65% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and are suffering from rising gas prices – and can’t afford a nice dinner out let alone to buy an electric car. Buying a new car isn’t an option. https://t.co/k4DONuVrAJ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 8, 2022

“65% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and are suffering from rising gas prices – and can’t afford a nice dinner out let alone to buy an electric car,” McCain wrote in a Tuesday tweet. “Buying a new car isn’t an option.”

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell later agreed with McDowell’s take on the joke, adding, “Leave it to a limousine liberal to tell you how to feel, what to think.”

Of course, Colbert is a comedian — so not everything he says should be taken seriously.

While the Late Show host does drive a Tesla, it’s unlikely that the point of his joke was to try and convince his viewers to do the same. It’s also unlikely that Colbert assumed all Americans could avoid paying an extra “buck or two” in gas by purchasing a $50,000 car.

Instead, Colbert was making an overtly facetious quip about how gas prices do not affect him, as he drives an electric car.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com