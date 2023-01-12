‘Utterly Contemptible’: Piers Morgan Ends Heated Interview With Rambling Alex Jones 10 Years After Viral CNN Argument

Piers Morgan abruptly ended an interview with Alex Jones on Thursday, 10 years after the duo infamously went head-to-head on CNN about gun control.

On Piers Morgan Uncensored, Jones joined Morgan to talk about Sandy Hook, Islam in the U.K., and “transgenderism” in an interview that was mostly a series of interruptions.

Morgan listed off some of the hardships survivors of mass shootings endure and said one-fifth of the country believes such events are staged. He blamed a lot of that on Jones, who has propagated such theories for more than a decade. Jones was recently ordered to pay families of Sandy Hook victims $1.4 billion in damages related to such claims.

As Morgan attempted to tell the stories of some of the family members, Jones shouted, “The judges found me guilty, that’s illegal!”

Jones continued to cut Morgan off by bringing up subjects such as “dead Iraqis” and “cops killed by Black Lives Matter.”

“Here’s the deal, Piers, you were dishonest!” Jones said as Morgan continued to discuss the 2012 shooting and its aftermath, “You said one of your topics was Sandy Hook.”

Jones blamed the media and Democrats for amplifying his Sandy Hook comments calling the massacre a hoax. The situation eventually devolved into a shouting match before Morgan ended the interview.

“Utterly contemptible,” Morgan said as Jones began to shout.

“Don’t let Piers Morgan mind control you,” Jones said as he promoted his website and complained he was not able to discuss other topics. “What about the new world order, what about the global government, what about the human trafficking?”

“You’re never gonna get our First Amendment!” Jones shouted. “I’m glad you had to move back to England to live under your Islamic takeover, and where they’re arresting people for being against transgenderism. You don’t want freedom!”

Morgan cut Jones’ feed off and said, “You are once again losing the plot, so I’ll have to say goodbye.”

In January 2013, Jones and Morgan battled about gun control on CNN’s Piers Morgan Tonight.

“1776 will commence again if you try to take our firearms!” Jones shouted in the interview in one of many memorable moments. The duo also passive-aggressively called one another “bud” during an argument about antidepressants.

Watch above, via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

