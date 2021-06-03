Valedictorian Who Spoke Against Texas Abortion Law at Graduation Says She Was Pulled Aside and Told Her Diploma Might Be Withheld

The valedictorian who ditched an approved graduation speech to slam restrictions on reproductive rights appeared on CNN to discuss her now viral moment.

Paxton Smith of Lakeland Highlands High School in Dallas told the mostly approving graduation crowd, “I cannot give up this platform to promote complacency and peace when there is a war on my body and a war on my rights, a war on the rights of your mothers, a war on the rights of your sisters, a war on the rights of your daughters. We cannot stay silent.”

Smith told CNN’s Victor Blackwell why she discussed abortion rights instead of social media’s effect on young people, which was the topic of the speech she had submitted to administrators in advance.

I felt like reproductive rights were so important, and right now they are currently under attack from so many different states with passing of legislation that is restricting abortions all over the country. And I felt like it was crucial that I used my platform to reach people who were neutral about the topic or simply didn’t agree with me about the topic to spread the message that this is not ok.

Smith said that right after her speech, a couple of people she did not recognize “pulled me aside and they told me that Lake Highlands was considering withholding my diploma.” But, she added, “That did not happen.”

She said only her parents were aware that planned to speak about reproductive rights during her address.

“At first they were a little bit apprehensive, understandably so,” said Smith. “It’s a very controversial topic and it’s scary to put your face on that topic, but they were supportive after about a day.”

Her speech rocketed around the internet and even earned praise from Hillary Clinton, who tweeted, “This took guts.”

Watch above via CNN.

