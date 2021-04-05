Van Jones Commends Police Chief for Blistering Testimony in Chauvin Trial: Imagine ‘If Every Police Chief Acted Like This’

CNN’s Van Jones had some effusive praise Monday for the blistering testimony of Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Chief Arradondo — who fired Chauvin and the other officers at the scene — said in no uncertain terms that Chauvin putting his knee on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes was an absolute violation of policy

“Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped,” he said.

Jones told Jake Tapper, “I hope every police officer, every police chief, and every police commissioner in the country watches this police chief. This is the professionalism that people have been begging for for 20 or 30 years, at least in my career.”

He commended Arradondo for showing “an understanding of this balance between trying to keep order, but also trying to keep the trust and respect of a community.”

“He had a level of command over the full range of what you want from modern policing, and it was on full display for the world,” Jones said.

“If every police chief acted like this and every police officer followed the rules and the policies and the training from a police chief like this, most of what you see happening in the country wouldn’t be happening.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

