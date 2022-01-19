Van Jones Concerned About Biden’s ‘Foggy, Meandering’ Presser: ‘Like Reagan At the End’

CNN’s Van Jones said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden was “foggy” and “meandering” during much of his press conference earlier in the day, and even compared him to former President Ronald Reagan late in his presidency.

Some have speculated that Reagan suffered through the earlier stages of Alzheimer’s disease while still in office during the late 1980s. That has never been proven, but in Reagan’s final years, the disease did take his once-sharp mind from him.

During the press conference, Biden was asked to expound upon his commitment to Vice President Kamala Harris being his running mate in 2024.

“There is no need to,” Biden said. “She is going to be my running mate.”

Jones lauded the response from Biden, who has battled speculation about his cognitive health since he launched his campaign for president. But the CNN commentator also said some of the president’s responses were “foggy”:

I think a lot of Democratic voters appreciate that. That’s the one time that you don’t want give any fuzzy, foggy, let-me-tell-you-a-long-story, answer. Clear and direct, they are a team. He is staying together. They are going to fight it forward. Look, I think that part of the reason that answer stood out so much is because some of the other answers were kind of foggy and meandering. I think you have to be honest that you can be a foggy, meandering president. Say, like Reagan near the end, if you’re winning. But if you are foggy and meandering on key questions and you’re also not winning, then you’ve got a real problem, and so I think the real challenge that you have is the numbers are out there that are bad. But this party has got to come together, and start putting some wins on the board for this president.

Jones concluded of the fractured Democratic Party, “They are going to either hang together or they are going to hang separately in the fall.”

Watch above, via CNN.

