Van Jones: Democrats in ‘Echo Chamber’ Don’t Realize They Come Across as ‘Annoying and Offensive and Seem Out of Touch’

CNN’s Van Jones said on election night Democrats need to be wary of how they come across to many voters.

As results from Virginia and New Jersey were still coming in on Tuesday night, Jones said America is in the middle of a “turbulent and volatile period.”

“Democrats have to look in the mirror now,” he argued.

He noted how New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy isn’t doing as well as expected in a race that didn’t have “critical race theory stuff” or Trump or Terry McAuliffe.

I think that the Democrats are coming across in ways that we don’t recognize that are annoying and offensive and seem out of touch in ways that I don’t think show up in our feeds when we’re looking at our kind of echo chamber, and I think it’s a message here.

“It seems annoying to a lot of people,” Anderson Cooper remarked. “‘Cause I see it in my feeds a lot.”

Jones said Democrats should “take this seriously” and develop a new strategy to win over voters.

Earlier Tuesday night Jones declared that McAuliffe’s big loss “may be the end” of his career, and even said Glenn Youngkin was “able to run as a champion for parents.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

