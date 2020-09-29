CNN’s Van Jones made it abundantly clear after the first 2020 presidential debate Tuesday night what his biggest takeaways were:

“Only three things happened for me tonight. Number one: Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacy. Number two: the president of the United States refused to condemn white supremacy! Number three: the Commander-in-Chief refused to condemn white supremacy on the global stage in front of my children, in front of everybody’s families, and he we given the opportunity multiple times to condemn white supremacy and he gave a wink and a nod to a racist Nazi murderous organization that is now celebrating online, that is now saying ‘We have a go-ahead.’ Look at what the Proud Boys are doing right now online because the president of the United States refused to condemn white supremacy.”

“That’s the only thing that happened tonight,” Jones concluded.

You can watch above, via CNN.

