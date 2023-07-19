Van Jones Glad Trump ‘Finally’ Being Charged With ‘Real Stuff’ That a ‘Normal Person’ Would Care About

CNN’s Van Jones on Wednesday said that the indictment coming from Jack Smith’s investigation is “finally” something “regular people” will understand, that will have Donald Trump “down in the history books as being probably the most dangerous president ever.”

Trump announced Tuesday that he’s likely to be indicted soon as a result of the Special Counsel’s January 6 investigation.

On Wednesday’s CNN This Morning, anchor Abby Phillip asked Jones how “potent” the new charges could prove, and how “understandable” they are.

Jones said they are very understandable to average Americans, unlike previous indictments and charges against Trump.

“The porn star stuff is like weird and more about his family than anything else? Stealing documents and kind of showing them to your friends is wrong, and somebody working the White House — I’d be in jail for doing that,” said Jones. “But that, all that stuff is kind of, feels not that important to a normal person.”

It’s worth noting that CNN has not previously in any way downplayed the accessibility or significance of those other cases, to say the least.

“But if you are going to disrespect democracy, attack the Capitol, do all kind of horrible stuff that would actually, you know, from most people’s point of view would result in maybe a treason charge, but that’s not what we’re talking about here — That’s real stuff,” he said.

“We’re finally down to business,” said Van Jones. “We’re finally down to the stuff that’s going to have Donald Trump in the history books as being probably the most dangerous president ever.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

