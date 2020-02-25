CNN’s Van Jones panned Senator Bernie Sanders tonight for his answers during a particularly contentious exchange about his comments about the Castro regime.

Jones started tonight by talking about how Joe Biden found his footing and offering Michael Bloomberg some very faint praise: “Bloomberg made a lot of bad jokes. But he was not a bad joke.”

As for Sanders, Jones said the following:

“I was disappointed with Bernie’s answer on the socialism question. He had to know that was coming. There’s no reason to do a big retrospective nostalgia scream-fest about authoritarian regimes from the 70s. It was an opportunity for Bernie to clarify to the American people that when he says Democratic Socialism — that’s the point it’s not that stuff from Cuba., it’s not that stuff from the Soviet Union. It’s the stuff you see in northern Europe that’s working well for normal people and they vote all the time. He failed to do that. It’s unbelievable he failed to do it. It’s what a big chunk of our party needs to hear from him, and he didn’t do it tonight.”

Anderson Cooper — whose interview with Sanders set off the week’s debate on this very issue — said he thought Sander would bring up his campaign line about “corporate socialism.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

