CNN’s Van Jones warned viewers on Friday to be concerned about the “white liberal Hillary Clinton-supporter walking her dog in Central Park,” who can be just as racist as a “white person who is in the Ku Klux Klan.”

Jones appeared to be referencing the Manhattan woman who called the police on a black man while walking her dog in an area of Central Park, after the man told her to put her dog on a leash.

“It’s not the racist white person who is in the Ku Klux Klan that we have to worry about, it’s the white liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park who would tell you right now, ‘I don’t see race, race is no big deal to me, I see us all as the same, I give to charities,’ but the minute she sees a black man who she does not respect or who she has a slight thought against, she weaponized race like she had been trained by the Aryan Nation,” Jones declared. “A Klan’s member could not have been better trained to… pick up her phone and tell the police there’s a black man, African-American man, come get him.”

“Even the most liberal, well-intentioned white person has a virus in his or her brain that can be activated at an instant,” he continued. “So what you’re seeing now is a curtain falling away, and those of us who have been burdened by this every minute, every second of our entire lives are fragile right now. We are fragile right now. We are tired.”

Jones’ comments mirrored the warning given by Malcolm X, who claimed, “That white person that you see calling himself a liberal is the most dangerous thing in the entire Western Hemisphere.”

“He’s the most deceitful. He’s like a fox, and a fox is always more dangerous in the forest than the wolf. You can see the wolf coming, you know what he’s up to, but the fox will fool you,” Malcolm X said. “He comes at you with his mouth shaped in such a way that even though you see his teeth, you think he’s smiling and take him for a friend.”

Watch above via CNN.

