CNN’s Van Jones ripped into former Vice President Joe Biden‘s run for the White House Friday, blasting the campaign as “a dead man walking.”

Jones added that the campaign should be fundraising large sums of money due to Biden’s name recognition – but instead, the former VP is “broke.”

CNN anchor John Berman began the segment by outlining the spending of presidential campaigns going into Super Tuesday.

“I do. I happen to know this. Let’s put that up on the screen right now so people can see, ad spending in Super Tuesday states. Michael Bloomberg, I can’t read the numbers, but it’s a lot…$161 million. Then Joe Biden is at $450,000,” Berman stated.

Berman then stated told viewers to compare the spending of Senator Bernie Sanders to Biden ahead of Super Tuesday.

“Forget Michael Bloomberg for a second. Look at the difference between Bernie Sanders at $15 million and Joe Biden at $450,000. So the answer he’s just not spending for Super Tuesday. That’s not part of his — he can’t spend. So they have to go with a different strategy. And that strategy is win in South Carolina.”

“Because, Van, I think this gets to your point about how he might try to capitalize on the South Carolina ballots. If you put up the map of the Super Tuesday states, you will see that some of the state’s voting included North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, Virginia. They all have more than 25% of the expected electorate will be African-American,” Berman floated to Jones.

Jones then responds, exclaiming that the Biden campaign was assumed to be a frontrunner at this point in the race.

“The idea was, in the way this calendar was put together, I think there was an assumption that he [Biden] would be a very dominant front-runner and basically get this thing wrapped up. So you got Iowa and New Hampshire, and then you get Nevada and South Carolina. Then you go basically through the south except for, you know, California and some of the big states.”

“So the problem that you have, though, is that there’s a weakness in the Biden campaign that is obvious. It’s not just a weakness of the candidate. People will say, ‘Oh, he’s maybe a little bit slower, little bit this, little bit that,'” the former CNN host stated.

Jones continued, “No. The problem is a former Vice President, two-term Vice President, Obama’s guy, should be just sucking in money. He’s broke. That shows a lack of enthusiasm not just at the grassroots level, where he needed that, but also at the top. And so it’s very, very hard to understand the rationale in the Biden candidacy as a campaign. He doesn’t have the grassroots enthusiasm. He’s not filling stadiums like Bernie Sanders. He’s not vacuuming in money from the top, he doesn’t have a grassroots operation.”

Jones then likened Biden’s campaign for the White House to the effort feeling like “a dead man walking,” adding “maybe something reverses.”

“It just felt like a dead man walking campaign for a long time. But it could come back. If he does something extraordinary tomorrow night, he blows it out. And all of a sudden, there’s like, ‘Oh, Joe’s back.’ Maybe something reverses. But it’s a weird strategy,” Jones concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

