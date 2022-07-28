Van Jones Says Biden’s Performance Is Solid ‘If You Just Erase the Past Six Months of Nutty Stuff’

Van Jones said President Joe Biden can prove he can still lead the country, but commented people will need to forget “the past six months of nutty stuff.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for now is willing to work with his party to help advance key legislation. Manchin said Wednesday he will help Democrats accomplish legislative goals that were believed dead.

Manchin is working with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a $670 billion bill to lower emissions, reduce the federal deficit, and lower health care and prescription drug costs.

Biden celebrated the news Thursday at the White House when he said:

This is the strongest bill you can pass to lower inflation, cut the deficit, reduce health care costs, tackle the climate crises and promote energy security — all the time while reducing the burdens facing working-class and middle-class families.

On OutFront, CNN’s Jim Sciutto aired Biden’s comments, and commented the president will also sign a bill to boost semiconductor production.

“The biggest hurdle was Joe Manchin, and until yesterday, nobody was talking about this deal being resurrected,” Sciutto noted, before he asked Jones, “How important a move, how important a victory [is all this for] the Biden administration?”

Jones said Democrats are relieved.

“That big sound you hear in the background is a sigh of the relief for the Democratic Party that we actually are going to be able to deliver on some of the stuff, it would have been better if it had happened earlier,” Jones said. He added:

Biden has been there pushing, trying to get something done on climate, he promised he would get it done, it’s going to get done. He has been pushing to get something done on the chips and the semiconductors. So, listen, if you just erase the past six months of nutty stuff, it looks like you’ve got a president that can get an infrastructure bill done, get Covid stuff done, get something done for the American people on climate, get something done on chips. That’s a successful presidency, you just have the past six months of nonsense that takes away from it.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com