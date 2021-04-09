Van Jones Says Only Way Chauvin Defense Prevails Is ‘If You Just Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes’

CNN’s Van Jones said Friday the Derek Chauvin defense is trying to emphasize “the minor thing” in their argument about George Floyd’s death.

Following earlier testimony from the medical examiner, Jake Tapper noted, “All the defense has to do is create reasonable doubt in the mind of one juror.”

Jones agreed that could happen, but added the defense is trying to “make the minor thing the major thing and the major thing the minor thing.”

“The minor thing is that he apparently had used some drugs and wasn’t healthy. That’s quite minor. Nobody was screaming on the street corner, ‘Hey, let’s put this guy on a good exercise regimen!’ They were screaming, ‘You’re killing him. You’re crushing him. You’re killing him. Please stop.'” he said.

Jones told Tapper that the “only way that this defense can prevail is if you just don’t believe your lying eyes.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

