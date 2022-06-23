‘Very Disturbing’: Fox News Analyst Alarmed By ‘Wildly Inappropriate’ Attempts From Team Trump to Overthrow Election

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley expressed alarm at what he called a “very disturbing” and “wildly inappropriate” attempts by lawyers working for then-President Donald Trump to pressure the Justice Department to help overturn the 2020 election results.

Those efforts included Trump himself pressuring Justice Department officials into publicly declaring the election, which he lost to Joe Biden, as “corrupt.” They also involved a proposal that the DOJ send a letter to state legislatures declaring the department had evidence Biden did not win the election.

Turley called those efforts laid out at the hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack “disturbing”:

As you know, it’s more of an amplification than an expansion of what we knew of before the hearings. We knew there were the confrontations and these refusals. It’s still very important information. It’s very disturbing. The letter that was drafted for the state legislatures was wildly inappropriate. These attorneys did the right thing in many respects we can take pride in the fact that so many consistently held firm and said this is not a role for the Department of Justice. What’s also interesting, by the way, is to get the details on how they really did look into all these allegations. You know, part of the message we got from former President [Donald] Trump is that nobody is looking into this. These were lawyers that were going to them and saying we did. We went and looked at what was on the truck in this one allegation, what was unladed. It’s not true. It’s not panning out.

Trump attorney general Bill Barr told investigators that had it not been for the Justice Department refusing to go along with the efforts to declare the 2020 election fraudulent, “I am not sure we would’ve had a transition at all.”

