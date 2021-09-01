‘Very Frustrating’: Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin Rips Pentagon for Only Taking 3 Questions, Ignoring Hers

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin ripped Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Join Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley for calling on only three reporters and for ignoring her question during Wednesday’s Pentagon press briefing, which occurred days after the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan following almost 20 years of war there.

“It was very frustrating sitting in that briefing because the decision was taken to have the defense secretary and chairman of the joint chiefs take just three questions,” said Griffin. “My question at the end was “How can you assure the American people, given the threat that ISIS-K and Al Qaeda pose and the fact that they still remain in Afghanistan, how can you assure Americans that U.S. troops won’t have to go back into Afghanistan.”

Griffin noted that Austin was the “commander who oversaw the withdrawal from Iraq in 2011” and that U.S. troops returned to the country three years later amid the rise of ISIS.

“That’s a very fair question and the fact that they didn’t take very many questions is an admission that they know that there are a lot of very, very difficult questions right now that they don’t really want to answer,” said Griffin.

