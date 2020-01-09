Federal prosecutors have reportedly lost the video recording of Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell from the night when the disgraced financier first tried to kill himself.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maurene Comey and Jason Swergold submitted a filing on Thursday which says the video “no longer exists” because the Metropolitan Correctional Center saved footage “from the wrong tier” of the jail block, not the one Epstein was on. This was the footage from outside of the cell Epstein shared with accused murderer Nick Tartaglione on the night where Epstein first attempted suicide before he was subsequently put on suicide watch and mysteriously died later.

From the filing, via New York Daily News:

“The footage contained on the preserved video was for the correct date and time, but captured a different tier than the one where Cell-1 was located because the preserved video did not show corrections officers responding to any of the cells seen on the video. After speaking with MCC legal counsel, the Government was informed that the MCC computer system listed a different, incorrect cell for Tartaglione…The requested video no longer exists on the backup system and has not since at least August 2019 as a result of technical errors.”

The filing also says the backup video system wasn’t working either.

The suspicious circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death and the following investigation have raised massive skepticism about how he died and rampant speculation that he might’ve actually been murdered.

Weeks ago, the surveillance video of the area around Epstein’s cell was said to have gone missing. The video was later reported as found, having been sought by Tartaglione’s lawyer in hopes that it would provide evidence of his client’s behavior and prove he should not receive the death penalty.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]