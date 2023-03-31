The View’s Sunny Hostin Predicts Trump Has a Hidden ‘Pocket Pardon Somewhere’ to Prepare for Indictment

The View co-host Sunny Hostin was beaming Friday morning with excitement at the news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment and pushed a “pocket pardon” theory.

News broke Thursday evening that the grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg voted to indict Trump based over his role in alleged hush money payments from Trump to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the case a “witch hunt.” The current indictment is still under seal, but reportedly contains more than 30 counts.

Hostin said she was especially excited about the New York case because Trump would be unable to pardon himself, assuming he has a blank pardon laying around somewhere.

“What’s wonderful in my opinion as a former federal prosecutor is that a president cannot pardon himself from state crimes,” Hostin said of Bragg’s case.

Ana Navarro also joked Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner can offer their kids “matching mugshots” of their grandfathers.

“They can give their children the distinction of having matching mugshots for both of their grandfathers. You can pick whether you want [Charles] Kushner or Donald Trump,” she said.

Trump is facing a number of other probes into his alleged mishandling of classified documents, as well as his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riots. Hostin floated the theory that Trump has a “pocket pardon” hidden somewhere in preparation for potential charges.

“I think that he has a pocket pardon somewhere in some safe somewhere,” she said.

Hostin was also excited to share the “juicy nugget” that the judge involved in the Bragg case previously presided over a case involving the Trump Organization where the company was found guilty of tax fraud.

