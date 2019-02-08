Virginia Lawmaker Reportedly Plans to File Articles of Impeachment if Fairfax Does Not Resign

On Friday night, CNN reported that Virginia State Delegate Patrick Hope plans on drafting articles of impeachment against Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax if he doesn’t step down amid sexual assault allegations.

Fairfax has strongly denied the allegations — now being made by two women — and says he has insisted he has no plans to resign.

Yet, if Fairfax does not by Monday, Hope has pledged to file articles of impeachment.

“We are learning that a Democratic Delegate from Northern Virginia Arlington County, Patrick Hope, I just got off the phone with him, he told me he’s now drafting articles of impeachment he plans to file Monday morning to force the lieutenant governor from office if he does not resign before then,” Ryan Nobles reported for CNN.

Nobles continued on, recounting his conversation with the lawmaker: “He said it’s his desire that the lieutenant governor should leave office on his own, but he believes the second accuser has made it too difficult for him to stay in office under current conditions… He believes these two women and it is time for the lieutenant governor to resign.”

Watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com