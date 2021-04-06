Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax Says McAuliffe ‘Treated Me Like George Floyd’ and Emmett Till in Calling for Resignation Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax likened calls for his resignation over sexual assault allegations to the treatment of George Floyd and Emmett Till during Tuesday night’s Virginia gubernatorial Democratic debate.

The question that the candidates on stage were asked concerned the trial of Officer Derek Chauvin and discussions of policing across the country and in Virginia specifically.

Fairfax started his answer by saying, “The murder of George Floyd was horrific, but it recalls a history in Virginia and in our nation where African-Americans — and particularly African-American men — are presumed to be guilty, are treated inhumanely, are given no due process, and had their lives impacted, and in some cases taken away, in an instant.”

One of the other candidates on stage was former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, who back in 2019 called for Fairfax to resign amid allegations of sexual assault.

And Fairfax brought that up in his answer, saying, “In the interest of speaking truth to power here… we can’t just talk theoretically about what generally happens. But we have a real-world example, where I was falsely accused in 2019.”

“Everyone here on this stage called for my immediate resignation, including Terry McAuliffe three minutes after a press release came out. He treated me like George Floyd, he treated me like Emmett Till, not due process, immediately assumed my guilt,” Fairfax continued.

“I have a son and I have a daughter. I never want my daughter to be assaulted. I don’t want my son to be falsely accused. And yet this is the real world that we live in. And so we need to speak truth to power and be very clear about how it impacts people’s lives,” he added.

You can watch above, via WJLA.

