Voters Get Blunt on Whether Liz Cheney Should Run for President in Fox News Segment: ‘I Wouldn’t Support Her as a Dogcatcher’

Wyoming voters got blunt in their response to whether Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) should run for president in 2024 after losing her primary battle against Donald Trump-backed opponent Harriet Hageman.

Speaking to voters in Casper, Wyoming, Fox News Digital found Cheney does have some support for her political future, but those who do not support the vocal Trump critic are clear that there’s little chance they’ll be changing their minds anytime soon.

“I wouldn’t support her as a dogcatcher,” one voter named Don told the outlet.

“Please, no. No, no, no,” a woman named BJ said to Fox News about a potential run by Cheney.

A voter named Frank said she should go ahead and switch parties. Cheney has earned the ire of some Republicans for her open criticism of Trump and her decision to serve on the congressional subcommittee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

“She should just go ahead and change parties. I don’t see her getting a whole lot of support from Republicans,” Frank said.

A man named Lee echoed this point, claiming you have to choose one side or the other, meaning Republican or Democrat.

“You’re either one side or the other. You’re not both,” he said.

At least one person Fox News spoke to did seem ready to endorse a Cheney 2024 run, the unidentified voter saying, “I’d vote for her. We need strong women with powerful decision-making.”

In an interview following her primary loss, Cheney said she would do “whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office” and running for the presidency is a decision she’ll be making in the “coming months.”

“I’m not going to make any announcements this morning, but it is something that I’m thinking about, and I’ll make a decision in the coming months,” she told NBC.

