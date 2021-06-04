Vox Senior Correspondent Zack Beauchamp is demanding an apology from Federalist cofounder and fill-in Fox News host Ben Domenech after a segment in which the latter derided an article about anti-Semitism Beauchamp had written.

On Thursday, Domenech highlighted the piece, which documents the very real rise in attacks on Jewish Americans in recent weeks, which have coincided with the latest violent flareup in tensions between Israel and Palestine. Beauchamp argued that this may be coincidental, since conflict between the two peoples has not previously meant a rise in anti-Semitic attacks in the United States. The article offers three plausible theories for the uptick in incidents, one of which is the “Europeanization” of anti-Semitism in the U.S., whereby attacks increase during unrest in the Middle East.

Domenech took issue with the article’s sub-headline, which was widely mocked by conservatives on social media: “Violent anti-Semitism spiked in America during the Israel-Hamas war. And we don’t know why.”

“Some might conclude that the conflict between Israel and Palestine is the root cause,” said Domenech. “If you check Twitter the folks at Vox can’t seem to figure it out.”

Domenech then interviewed Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL), who proceeded to make the strange claim that upswing in anti-Semitic incidents is happening because of socialism and communism. “Vox may not know what is,” she said, “But I have the answer. The answer is socialism.”

She continued,

We have an immense problem in this country with this democratic socialism that some people within the Democratic Party are peddling to our youth. When you say “socialism,” you’re talking about anti-Semitism in the same phrase, even though it may not be mentioned. If you see Cuba, if you see Iran, if you see Venezuela, if you see North Korea, everybody that is a socialist or a communist is anti-Jew.

(Karl Marx was not available for comment.)

Beauchamp, who is Jewish, tore into Domenech and Salazar as “two non-Jews in this segment attacking my work,” and accused them of not actually reading the article. He also said “virtually my entire family was wiped out in the Holocaust,” and added, “I’ve been harassed in real life for being Jewish.”

It’s amazing to me that the two non-Jews in this Fox segment attacking my work: 1) Think they understand anti-Semitism better than I do

2) *Did not appear to actually read the article* and decided they were competent to lecture me on it anywayhttps://t.co/pX0F9w4CWc pic.twitter.com/eE9Rgj1fqV — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) June 4, 2021

Hey @bdomenech: virtually my entire family was wiped out in the Holocaust. I’ve been harassed in real life for being Jewish. And you think you can mock my work on anti-Semitism that addresses the very point you claim it doesn’t? In the *first three grafs*? I expect an apology. pic.twitter.com/4qUmQIf4ZP — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) June 4, 2021

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]