Kara Swisher Says Musk ‘Burned Himself’ on Wall Street and Even Lost Trump With Twitter Debacle

Elon Musk could be facing a slightly-isolated future, tech journalist Kara Swisher told MSNBC on Monday, saying the billionaire has “burned himself on Wall Street” with his Twitter drama and has even lost the respect of Twitter outcast Donald Trump after the Republican recently labeled him a “bullshit artist.”

Musk announced last week that he intended to pull out of an agreement to purchase Twitter at $54.20 a share, or $44 billion, following a tumble in the stock market for the platform. Twitter has already announced they plan on pursuing legal action to hold Musk to the agreement.

“I think he’s really burned himself on Wall Street,” Swisher told MSNBC’s Katy Tur, who referred to the Vox journalist as an “expert on all things Elon Musk.”

“A lot of people think that,” Swisher said. “I think any time he looks at a deal, people will wonder what he’s really up to. Even Donald Trump turned his back on him and made fun of him. He called him, I don’t know if I can say this, a bullshit artist and so the world’s greatest bullshit artist, BS artist — respect. Game knows game.”

While speaking at a rally in Alaska, Trump talked about Musk’s Twitter deal, saying the Tesla founder has “got himself a mess.” The former president also called him a “bullshit artist” over comments Musk made about never voting for a Republican in the past.

“You know he said the other day, ‘oh I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said I didn’t know that, he told me he voted for me,” Trump said. “So he’s another bullshit artist.”

Trump also touted himself for predicting Musk would not purchase Twitter because of the supposed massive amount of fake accounts. Musk said last week he was unsatisfied with Twitter’s response to his concerns over spam accounts on the platform, though Swisher calls these concerns “ridiculous” and a distraction from the fact that he simply doesn’t want to fork over such an exorbitant amount for Twitter.

“The bots thing is just ridiculous, it’s just an excuse,” Swisher said, adding at another point that Musk owning Twitter is the only hope the former president would have to get back on the platform. He currently posts to his own social app, Truth Social.

The tech journalist and Pivot podcast co-host said things are not all bad as Musk could end up just dumping a $1 billion buyout price to get out of the deal.

“A billion dollars is the walk away fee. He can do that easily?” Tur asked.

“It’s like $10 to you and me,” Swisher said.

Watch above via MSNBC.

