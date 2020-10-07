Things got pretty animated during the mostly muted vice presidential debate Wednesday night during an exchange between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence on President Donald Trump and the military.

Harris went after Trump for comments he’s made publicly about John McCain, the alleged comments he made disparaging soldiers from the now-infamous Atlantic report, and the reports about alleged Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers.

Pence shook his head as Harris cited the Atlantic report and said, “This is very important, when you want to talk about who is the current commander in chief and at what they care about and what they don’t care about.”

Page started to move on but Pence jumped in and said, “I really have to respond that.”

The moderator tried to move on and said, “I’m sorry, Mr. Vice President, you’ve had more time than she has had so far.”

Pence kept going to respond to “the slanders against President Donald Trump regarding the men and women of our Armed Forces” and said they’re “absurd.”

He brought up members of his own family currently serving and said, “President Donald Trump not only respects but reveres all of those who served in our Armed Forces, and any suggestion otherwise is ridiculous.”

As pence tried to continue and Harris responded, Page again tried to move on and told Pence, “Your campaigns agreed to the rules for tonight’s debate with the Commission on Presidential Debates. I’m here to enforce them, which involves moving from one topic to another, giving roughly equal time to both of you, which is what I’m trying very hard to do.”

